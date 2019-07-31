Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $685,760; American National Bank Has Cut Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Position by $635,200 as Stock Price Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE

American National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 75 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.33 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 7,429 shares to 51,524 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.