Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.28 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Maintains Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $240.47. About 5.44M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 20/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: A sub-contracted Tesla worker had his jaw broken and face lacerated by a piece of equipment April 9;; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Shareholder Urges Board to Name an Independent Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Execs Exit, End of Lloyd & Jamie Show; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 30/04/2018 – After Tesla Debacle, Denmark Reconsiders Electric Car Subsidies; 24/04/2018 – Even With No Musk, Tesla Steals Show at Beijing Car Exhibition; 07/03/2018 – Electric sportscars blur the need for speed

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, up from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 10.69 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 68,000 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET) by 460,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Company holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 99,065 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 16,813 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 856,767 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 31,520 shares. Wealth Architects Llc invested in 0.33% or 14,261 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,700 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.26% or 30,573 shares. Maryland Cap holds 102,718 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Moon Lc owns 11,494 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 373,060 shares. Canal Insur stated it has 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 7.27M shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd holds 0.59% or 56,192 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors invested in 0.13% or 99,457 shares. 2,547 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.11% or 184,254 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.24% or 3,451 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 464,176 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 441 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amg National Trust Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sei Company owns 38,637 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd has 1,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,607 shares. Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,377 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tesla Is the Ferrari of EVs â€” And Thatâ€™s Not Good for TSLA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Small Cap Stocks That Could Soar 200% – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, GEO, FDX – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5G Stocks: Your Chance to Invest in a Rare ‘Keystone’ Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.