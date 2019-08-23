Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Verity & Verity Lifted Stake by $825,360; Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its Position by $955,000

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $212.33. About 622,660 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 10,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 121,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 8.20M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 120,450 shares to 141,926 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49M for 43.16 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares to 96,528 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,885 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

