Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Veritable LP Has Upped Its Position by $895,520; Signaturefd Has Boosted Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $740,340 as Stock Declined

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 11,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 392,762 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.74 million, up from 381,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1371% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,884 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR

