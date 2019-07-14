Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Position; Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Position by $320,606 as Stock Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 59,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.90M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,729 shares to 21,102 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. The insider IZZO RALPH sold 52,407 shares worth $2.85M.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.53M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Comm reported 89,948 shares stake. 1,120 were accumulated by Live Your Vision Llc. Eastern State Bank invested 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Griffin Asset Management reported 30,382 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 448,961 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 172,555 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP holds 4.04M shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department invested in 0.04% or 6,184 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fil Limited holds 0% or 771 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 85,745 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp holds 10,334 shares. Northern reported 6.17M shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0.2% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,601 shares to 16,872 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).