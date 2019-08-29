Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Timber Hill Has Cut Its Position by $347,840 as Stock Price Declined; Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Its Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Declined

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 2.63 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 37,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% . The hedge fund held 490,440 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 528,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mesabi Trust Ctfs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 11,147 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MSB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.72% less from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 34,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm, a New York-based fund reported 7,204 shares. Valueworks Limited Com holds 3.4% or 173,296 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 133,669 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co holds 1,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 101,816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 7,002 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Optimum Invest accumulated 1,000 shares. Citigroup reported 2,500 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 8,996 shares.

More notable recent Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio – Jane's June Update: The Stock Market Climbs While Jane's Cost Basis Drops – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If You Had Bought Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 69% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Mid-Quarter Snapshot Of Dividend Cuts In Q3 2018 – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2018.