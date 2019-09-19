Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Strategic Financial Services Lowered Position by $2.84 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stock Price Rose, Nwi Management LP Has Increased by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 37,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 53,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, down from 91,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 326,554 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,191 shares to 50,053 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Wellington Fd by 18,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holowesko Prtn Limited has invested 9.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heritage Investors Corp reported 212,656 shares. Mount Vernon Md accumulated 13,423 shares. Wms Lc stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd stated it has 20,530 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 60,312 shares. Btc Management holds 57,111 shares. Texas-based Academy Capital Inc Tx has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,933 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 1.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 96,200 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt invested 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ariel Investments Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Advisory Llc invested in 0.9% or 44,111 shares. Moreover, Liberty Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 234,155 shares.

