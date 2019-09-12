Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Stake by $386,536 as Stock Price Declined; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Price Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $20.99 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 996,327 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.62M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 518,344 shares traded or 45.82% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 245,600 shares to 763,630 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 383,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does William Lyon Homes’s (NYSE:WLH) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “William Lyon (WLH) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Modest upside remains after homebuilding’s YTD rally, JPM analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84B for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

