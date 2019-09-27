Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Cut Stake by $386,536 as Share Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Garde Capital Has Boosted Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 2.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1721.9. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 33,365 shares. 69,968 were accumulated by Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Epoch Invest Partners has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincoln invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Inc accumulated 200 shares. Srb reported 8.43% stake. Eidelman Virant reported 4,564 shares. 72,614 are owned by Mengis Capital Management. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 117,694 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 28,971 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 921,064 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Company holds 140,050 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “37 Years Of Distribution Growth: Why Buying Exxon At 10-Year Lows Offers Compelling Risk-Adjusted Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 548,200 shares. Amp stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink Invest Management invested in 2.35% or 3,178 shares. 17,999 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Horseman Cap Mgmt reported 3,290 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 298 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr holds 3.05% or 3,754 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.41% or 887 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt holds 1,334 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab stated it has 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 20,420 were accumulated by Hartwell J M Partnership. Strategic Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,730 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 668 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 516 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 2,108 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon signs multiyear deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in US at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $611.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,070 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.