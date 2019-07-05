Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Position; Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $1.73 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,570 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 92,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 447,233 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,537 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26 million, down from 577,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 3.45 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares to 55,164 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,048 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.11 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boltwood holds 37,478 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.2% or 13,431 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.57% or 1.49 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peak Asset Management Lc invested in 13,868 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc invested in 37,149 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cap Mngmt Corp Va reported 3,118 shares. Independent has 72,259 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Prns Inc has 0.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.32 million shares. Td Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 5,527 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 80,396 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 9,208 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 2.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regions Finance accumulated 1.82% or 1.95 million shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50,911 shares to 363,455 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).