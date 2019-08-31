Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Saybrook Capital Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding by $9.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 51,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 575,416 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns holds 17,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Tompkins Fincl reported 2,916 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 5.61% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Asset Mngmt has 3,523 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 0.47% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,240 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 4,900 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 116,318 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company invested in 0% or 28,367 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 27,884 shares. Narwhal Cap reported 17,645 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.44% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.29% stake.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 20.91 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,903 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt owns 20,984 shares. Caprock owns 27,892 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. M has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.18% or 1.63 million shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arvest Bancshares Tru Division owns 41,434 shares. Psagot House Limited accumulated 11,120 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamel Assoc reported 2.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goelzer Investment Mngmt accumulated 233,239 shares. Cornerstone Cap holds 0.19% or 14,137 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 61,949 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.54 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.