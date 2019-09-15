Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Rwwm Has Cut Its Position; Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $4.81 Million as Stock Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 18,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 151,705 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64M, down from 170,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 50,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 52,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 102,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 569,531 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms April 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 29.40 Points (0.42%); 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT GNPX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Regains Full Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Standards; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ LAUNCHES NASDAQ FUND NETWORK TO EXPAND MARKET TRANSPAREN; 24/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – NOTES THAT NASDAQ HAS REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING TWO FORM 8-K FILINGS FILED ON MAY 23, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 58.98 Points (0.80%); 13/03/2018 – Nll Holdings Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rules; 09/05/2018 – Peeks Social Hires VP Of Content Management

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 63,173 shares to 92,717 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 17,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Power owns 11,200 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.04% or 16,593 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial accumulated 465,674 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 8,354 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Delta Asset Tn stated it has 1,323 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has 92 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,729 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 5,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun has 9,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 31,958 are owned by Cibc World.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 233,525 shares. 81,795 are owned by Private Co Na. Citadel Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Foundation Advsr invested in 45,150 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.46% or 997,298 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,667 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.90M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 75,494 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Lc has invested 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Inv reported 274,958 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.80 million shares. Nadler Finance Group Inc invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montecito Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Massachusetts-based New England Investment Retirement Inc has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).