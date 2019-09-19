Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Raised Holding by $397,632; Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted 2U (TWOU) Position by $1.07 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 120,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 1.34 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,431 shares. 138,710 are owned by Hennessy Advisors. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 33,324 shares. Dsc L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,736 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated holds 127,421 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Partners Lc owns 185,556 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Jmg Financial Grp Limited accumulated 3,415 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fairview Cap Inv Lc holds 0.15% or 38,637 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weiss Asset LP holds 0.01% or 2,648 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 93,116 shares. California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin invested in 2.83% or 86,114 shares. Verus Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 10,634 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 161,260 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).