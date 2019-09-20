Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Rbo & Co Has Lowered Stake by $423,320; Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Cerus (CERS) Holding

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 150,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, down from 155,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 7.06M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 435.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 744,254 shares as the company's stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 915,165 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 170,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 321,177 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 57,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Athena Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 22,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 11,608 shares. Blackrock reported 10.98M shares. Paradigm Capital has invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Macquarie Grp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 209,426 shares. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 2,150 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 1.50 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 299,650 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 254,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,630 are owned by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Millrace Asset Group Inc invested in 241,416 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 94,497 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 118,940 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,449 shares to 7,693 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,031 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $46,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs invested in 0.4% or 1.35M shares. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ckw Grp Inc invested in 1,330 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 159,105 shares. Fmr Lc owns 54.29M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 6,466 were reported by Gm Advisory Gru Inc. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 234,867 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. L S Advsrs Inc reported 57,537 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Capital City Tru Fl owns 55,154 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has 93,218 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability has 45,883 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt owns 127,445 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 2.79M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $426.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.