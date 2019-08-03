Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Position by $484,960 as Valuation Declined; As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stock Declined, Ares Management Has Increased Position

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company's stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 4.03 million shares traded or 57.03% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500.

