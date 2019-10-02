Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Plancorp Has Lowered Its Holding by $624,492; First Heartland Consultants Has Trimmed Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 47,337 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 55,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 7.17M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 1,671 shares to 4,083 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QWLD) by 24,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.65M for 24.42 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.