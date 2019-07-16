Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised Holding by $441,920; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased by $1.94 Million Its Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,457 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 148,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 115.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 46,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,063 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 39,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 7.66M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC BYG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 830P; 19/03/2018 – RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 111 FROM SFR 107; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 – NEDBANK GROUP LTD NEDJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 297 RAND FROM 272 RAND; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 04/05/2018 – Einhorn Bet Against Insurer No Worry for Munis: Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – LODHA DEVELOPERS LIMITED -IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CLSA INDIA, JM FINANCIAL, MORGAN STANLEY INDIA; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,254 shares to 160,506 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 144,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,506 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,689 shares to 8,911 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 6,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,760 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks And Leveraged Loans: Which Are Most Exposed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital Announces Agreement to Sell DocuWare GmbH – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman banker highlights Morgan Stanley’s Hong Kong IPO woes – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

