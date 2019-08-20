Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake by $37.66 Million

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 91,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44 million, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 500,935 shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,027 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 242,876 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 611,096 shares. 265,921 are held by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,807 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1.25 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated reported 31,056 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 2,025 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 46,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 22,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coho Limited holds 0.04% or 22,610 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bancshares holds 88,541 shares. Birmingham Al owns 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 44,961 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.23% or 68,707 shares. 35,887 were accumulated by Overbrook Management. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 35,400 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,772 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 81,596 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 38,292 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates holds 10,265 shares. Pecaut owns 800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Management Llc owns 21,546 shares. Bessemer invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

