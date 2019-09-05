Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Park National Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Doheny Asset Management Raised Its Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Position

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 5.70 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 6,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 416,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, down from 422,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 6.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,804 shares to 150,732 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,350 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividen (FVD).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25,000 shares to 5,853 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,285 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv F.

