Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Stake; Lathrop Investment Management Holding In Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Was Lifted

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 47,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 518,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 6.90 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Lc has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Trust Advisors LP holds 2.57M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alexandria Capital Lc stated it has 46,725 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 114,955 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 10,557 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 133,903 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Narwhal Capital has invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dean Invest Limited Liability reported 127,364 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment stated it has 172,631 shares. Heathbridge Capital Limited holds 0.12% or 7,650 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares to 176,049 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Limited Liability holds 26,730 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moneta Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 645,627 shares. Advisory Research holds 1.22% or 3.17M shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 459,800 shares. 186,181 are owned by Private Asset Management. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acg Wealth stated it has 22,137 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 101,160 shares. Cordasco Finance Net has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,289 shares. Kings Point Management invested in 129,613 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.75% or 84,384 shares. 292,483 are held by Mariner.