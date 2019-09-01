Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake by $3.01 Million; Marsico Capital Management Raised Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $319,336

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 37,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 6.57 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.05M, down from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 29,909 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 28,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lam Research (LRCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 654 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.74% or 49,109 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company owns 15,014 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 129,286 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 263,803 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Stockton reported 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 67 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny owns 12,300 shares. 200 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Investment. Alpha Windward Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 22,295 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 390,244 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 41,528 shares to 27,069 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,335 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 2.88% or 32,851 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co has invested 4.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regents Of The University Of California invested in 5.9% or 33,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 434,734 shares. Diversified Trust owns 50,407 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Town & Country State Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 94,119 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital holds 0.61% or 31.33M shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 2,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,248 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 222,149 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 81,728 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,595 shares. Hendershot Investments has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,749 shares to 127,042 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).