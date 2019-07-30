Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Stake; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $6.96 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 177,574 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 2.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock or 5,304 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 130,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 739,539 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 24,700 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 983,946 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kingfisher Cap Lc stated it has 126,321 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.04 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1,941 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 79,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 694,396 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated has 22,469 shares. 175 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).