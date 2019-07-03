Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Position; Masters Capital Management Maintains Holding in Freeport (FCX)

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 8.35 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.99M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,061 shares to 93,939 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset holds 0.09% or 22,065 shares in its portfolio. 38,292 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Punch And Assoc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,546 shares. 62,100 were reported by Brookstone Management. Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 14,095 shares stake. 186,198 were reported by Macquarie Grp Limited. 134,798 are held by Motco. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 130,435 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 192,774 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.64% or 288,613 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 14,984 shares. Lincluden Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 49,921 are held by Roundview Capital Ltd Liability. 18,143 were accumulated by Wharton Business Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $29.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).