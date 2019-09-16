Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 5,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,547 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 34,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.00 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt

