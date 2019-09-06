Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Position by $947,920; Masters Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $13.60 Million as Valuation Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 3.03M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41 million shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $39.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.