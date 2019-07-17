Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Its Position by $520,720 as Valuation Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 2.24 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 7.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,025 shares to 109,892 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management stated it has 10,116 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Punch And Assocs Investment holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,872 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc owns 14,607 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.17% or 2,030 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 48,861 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fil Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Monetary Management Gp has 1.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,893 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hallmark Capital Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,412 shares. Bartlett And Lc has 1.79% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lifeplan Grp Incorporated invested in 195 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 72,115 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has 4,794 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,739 shares to 40,586 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.