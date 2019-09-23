Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Linscomb & Williams Lifted Holding by $1.10 Million; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Colony Group Has Lowered Its Position

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 92.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 45,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 3,760 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 48,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $219.05. About 348,045 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 14,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 866,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.37 million, up from 851,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 2.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chatham Cap Group holds 19,503 shares. Cacti Asset Management Lc has 2.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Essex Svcs Incorporated has invested 2.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fundx Invest Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 9,440 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aimz Inv Advsr has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pure Finance Advsr Inc holds 2,906 shares. 21,975 are held by Roberts Glore & Company Il. Arrow accumulated 59,810 shares or 0.99% of the stock. First Retail Bank Trust Of Newtown accumulated 74,319 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 4.09 million shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 38,098 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dt Invest Limited Liability reported 52,538 shares. Ifrah Svcs Inc has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weik Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 19,828 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.