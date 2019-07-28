Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Stake by $792,800; Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Keycorp (KEY) by $342,900

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 23,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.60 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,678 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 39,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,067 shares to 1,654 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 9,500 shares to 220,373 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.