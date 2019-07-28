Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Its Stake; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $1.92 Million; Valuation Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 584,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32 million, up from 904,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 880,233 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 289,968 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $383.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Dallas Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 9,218 shares. Moreover, Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y has 0.24% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.24% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 81,400 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi owns 100 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 450 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,696 shares or 0.02% of the stock. St Germain D J Com holds 0.03% or 3,045 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited stated it has 986,040 shares. Yhb Inv holds 0.65% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 41,607 shares. Schmidt P J accumulated 12,584 shares. Centurylink Investment Commerce accumulated 15,168 shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.32 million worth of stock was sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37,103 shares to 36,563 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 241,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,916 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).