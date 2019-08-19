Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered Stake; Fenimore Asset Management Holding In Snap On (SNA) Was Has Increased

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Snap On Inc. (SNA) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 6,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 319,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.09M, up from 313,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.42. About 80,740 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 3.48M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 769,312 were reported by Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. The Illinois-based Bruce has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,030 were reported by Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Liability. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 8,882 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 49,397 shares stake. Ghp Invest owns 30,720 shares. M Securities holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,208 shares. 140,751 were reported by Bancorp. Roffman Miller Associates Pa has invested 1.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Maryland Capital has 97,493 shares. Becker Cap has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.51% or 586,122 shares in its portfolio. Old Retail Bank In has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Israel-based Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 104,273 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 27,800 shares to 193,750 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV) by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap-on acquires Cognitran for $31M in cash – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $61.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,546 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 88,638 shares or 1.33% of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust accumulated 16,168 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 48 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 6.01 million shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated stated it has 20,330 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability owns 803,222 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 178,493 shares. Gotham Asset Management accumulated 63,027 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Harbour Management Limited Com holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 14,575 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 74,381 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 10,386 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes Com Inc holds 0.09% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 13,435 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fil Ltd owns 933,170 shares.