Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined; Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $14.24 Million

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

