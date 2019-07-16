Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Position; Hexavest Has Cut Bce Util (BCE) Holding by $1.77 Million; Share Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 3.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Util (BCE) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 40,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 64,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Util for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 370,276 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Util (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,919 shares to 99,458 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc C (NYSE:GG) by 349,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Pt Bk Rakyat Tive (BKRKY).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $611.72M for 16.89 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8,884 shares to 63,037 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 96,516 shares. Citigroup invested in 2.32 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. 498,333 are owned by Westpac Banking Corp. Fjarde Ap reported 1.28% stake. 1.63 million were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or holds 67,744 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 5,869 shares. 30,965 are owned by Willis Counsel. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.35% or 55,260 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 22,153 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 2.54M shares. Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 49,606 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 937,866 shares. Lucas Cap Mngmt reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).