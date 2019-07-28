Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Hamel Associates Has Upped Its Position by $528,880; O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Valuation Declined While Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 111,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 748,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.50M, down from 859,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt has 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). London Of Virginia holds 0.75% or 226,831 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.01% or 151,802 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Allstate holds 6,850 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,541 are held by Fund Mngmt Sa. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 4,563 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pcj Invest Counsel Limited holds 0.11% or 3,500 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.41% or 18,726 shares. Provident Mgmt reported 2.78% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Kcm Invest Ltd Company reported 1,113 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 46 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72M. SHAW JEFF M sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 17,988 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc accumulated 0.2% or 220,346 shares. L & S reported 71,102 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 6,504 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 1.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,746 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 0.06% or 4,095 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Co accumulated 29,159 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Lc holds 10,118 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 11.45M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Td Asset holds 4.04M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 1.97% or 247,704 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fort Point Prtn Limited Co accumulated 16,841 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Company owns 91,297 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Telos Cap Inc accumulated 43,114 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares to 60,990 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).