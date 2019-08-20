Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Hamel Associates Has Raised Stake; U S Global Investors Raised Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Share Price Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 169,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 370,623 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, up from 201,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.29 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited reported 411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,163 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 599,017 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 67 shares. Sequoia Financial Lc has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Management Lc has invested 0.81% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). British Columbia Inv Corp holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 46,887 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 91,260 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Inc holds 282,919 shares. 69,301 were accumulated by Brant Point Invest Ltd Liability Com. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 21,974 shares stake. Livingston Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.65% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 28,362 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 21,095 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 83,427 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 3.82M shares or 0.32% of the stock.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares to 57,036 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta, TSA introduce automated security lanes at Atlanta airport – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 6,760 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meyer Handelman has invested 2.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin Management invested in 3.04% or 87,589 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com has 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 186,251 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hwg Partnership accumulated 1,158 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc has 13,585 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 9.59M shares. Moreover, Rwwm Inc has 4.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shelter Mutual Insurance Communication invested in 2% or 83,790 shares. 42,017 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company. Cleararc Inc owns 102,822 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 6,081 shares to 11,540 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).