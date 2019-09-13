Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increased Position; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Rose, Baupost Group Trimmed Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 587.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,246 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 3.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 190,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.78 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 793,118 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10,658 shares to 107,550 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,304 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest owns 35,142 shares. Florida-based Keating Counselors Incorporated has invested 1.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 772,416 shares. Consulate reported 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 38,225 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited invested in 142,178 shares. Stifel Finance reported 3.26M shares. Motco owns 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 134,196 shares. 673,220 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Co. Guyasuta Advisors has invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bellecapital Interest holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,200 shares. Paragon Capital Management invested in 4,706 shares or 0.21% of the stock. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 533,579 shares stake. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd has 16,577 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

