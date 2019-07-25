Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Condor Capital Management Boosted Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 4.86 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 4.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% or 59,236 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel has 182,713 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 110,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 2,038 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bancorp Na stated it has 11,354 shares. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or holds 0.81% or 43,477 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Goldman Sachs reported 5.60M shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 5,525 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 900,723 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0% or 8,414 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Howard Capital Management invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Mngmt Lc reported 137,279 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Company reported 73,087 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 108,594 shares. North Amer Management Corp owns 26,839 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Family Firm holds 0.35% or 11,884 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 1.68% or 28,777 shares. Moreover, Rbo Ltd Company has 3.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aviance Cap Management Ltd reported 58,690 shares stake. 5,139 are held by Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 21,679 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2.46M shares. Live Your Vision Lc has 7,517 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Telos Capital stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capwealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,308 shares. Fcg Limited Liability accumulated 33,216 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 1.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.12M shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares to 165,728 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).