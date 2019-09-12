Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Goodman Financial Upped Its Holding by $554,952; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 353,492 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 6.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,370 shares to 180,905 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 840,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,199 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 5.65 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 65,853 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 93,714 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 31,933 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maple Cap Mngmt has 0.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 48,198 shares. Connors Investor Serv accumulated 2.08% or 204,372 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Corp reported 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lau Associate Llc has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 59,543 shares stake. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 231,298 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.80 million shares. 1,177 were reported by America First Investment Advsrs Limited Co. Grandfield & Dodd Lc owns 205,388 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru invested in 0.51% or 10,691 shares.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $520.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 125,063 shares to 407,674 shares, valued at $22.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 7,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner sells $17 million in company stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth invested in 100 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 3.00 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communication has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Covington Invest holds 1.44% or 43,097 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 36,160 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.05% or 5,157 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability holds 36,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 47,142 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 4,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 692,200 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 16,985 shares. 133,400 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 832 shares.