Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder First Personal Financial Services Upped Its Holding; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Trimmed New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $1.78 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 90,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, down from 109,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 586,942 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 8,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 19,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.