Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Rexford Industri (REXR) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Cut Stake

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Rexford Industri (REXR) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 91,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 194,016 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 285,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Rexford Industri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 82,335 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 197,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, down from 204,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.63M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH

