Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $375,040; Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Stake

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99M shares traded or 132.43% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,964 shares to 77,279 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares to 3,087 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

