Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Needham Investment Management Decreased Formfactor (FORM) Position as Valuation Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 431,467 shares traded or 51.72% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 48,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 13,950 shares. Panagora Asset owns 365,590 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 135,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.47% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 464,500 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,883 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 65,721 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 138,368 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 95,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Aperio Group Lc reported 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 73,969 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Duff & Phelps Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,625 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc owns 61,075 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 72,054 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,678 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 168,448 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saturna Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 2.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kanawha Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 158,498 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 565,716 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt stated it has 55,175 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 81,542 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 42,356 shares.