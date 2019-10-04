Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Cypress Asset Management Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Scout Investments Lifted Its Position in Ambarella (AMBA) as Market Value Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 7,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,413 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 42,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 1.93 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 65.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 47,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 118,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 71,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 108,855 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co by 16,946 shares to 125,931 shares, valued at $35.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,215 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,900 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.