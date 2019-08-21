Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Position by $7.61 Million as Stock Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 896,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.30 million, down from 5.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 3.53 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 6.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt has 4.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 116,075 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.37% or 28,765 shares. 842,528 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5.42M shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 13,181 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 11.36M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,611 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sei Invests Com reported 1.31M shares stake. 74,035 are held by Argent Trust. Factory Mutual invested in 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of the stock. Moreover, Cap Investment Counsel has 1.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mason Street Lc has invested 0.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bennicas holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 15,200 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $65.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.54 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 74,928 shares to 107,328 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Ohio-based Bartlett Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Profit Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lourd Ltd Co stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mirador Capital LP invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stanley invested in 0.5% or 25,354 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 69,081 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 50,819 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,937 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 108,697 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Mgmt invested in 0.38% or 9,586 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 35,787 shares. Aldebaran stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).