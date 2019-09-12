Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Its Stake by $771,552 as Stock Value Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Decreased by $3.00 Million Its Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 367.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 12,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 8.69 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 29,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 64,482 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 93,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 3,278 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.59% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 102,171 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 412,961 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,328 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker has 0.7% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 53,827 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Third Point Limited Liability Co accumulated 6.00 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 157,363 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sit Investment Associate has 124,175 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Penobscot Invest Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,429 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,986 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 7,765 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The fastest speeds available: Collins Aerospace, SES and Vista Global to launch LuxStream connectivity service for business aircraft – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 53,280 shares to 69,375 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,431 are owned by Private Wealth Advsrs. West Coast Ltd Llc accumulated 79,290 shares. Twin Tree LP has 8,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Vermont reported 186,389 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 102,186 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Advisory Gru accumulated 8,324 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.28% or 28,971 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 297,573 shares. Advisory has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brave Asset Management holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,680 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Com has 76,344 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 34,776 shares. Compton Cap Ri has 2.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,273 shares. Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y has invested 4.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Guru Stocks With Negative Performances – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.