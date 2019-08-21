Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; Cbre Clarion Securities Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) Has Decreased by $179.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 92.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 3.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 280,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 1.52 million shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,219 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 25,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J had bought 4,000 shares worth $199,436 on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 30,127 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Us reported 1.75 million shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited reported 2.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Marlowe Prtn Limited Partnership owns 77,174 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 334 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 50 shares. 177,795 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 43,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 29,527 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 138,009 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 22,672 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 135,568 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 333,425 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,893 shares to 44,708 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 19,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Aimco (AIV) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Medical Properties’ (MPW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Impact Iron Mountain (IRM) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.