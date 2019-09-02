Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Charter Trust Company Cut Its Position by $378,400 as Stock Value Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $8.31 Million

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 230,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, down from 235,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 297.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 319,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 426,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,268 shares to 7,894 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,296 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30. $122,303 worth of stock was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

