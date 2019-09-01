Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $356,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Chickasaw Capital Management Decreased Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) by $2.55 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 441,102 shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 125,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares to 949,380 shares, valued at $66.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $271.13M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. $130,283 worth of stock was bought by Mitchell Kevin J on Friday, May 24.