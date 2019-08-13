Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $383,840 as Stock Value Declined; Reed’s (REED) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 38,483 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

