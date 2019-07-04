Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Share Price Declined, Holder Appleton Partners Has Cut Position by $588,960

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac reported 996,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Markston International Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shoker Invest Counsel reported 15,304 shares. 55,000 are owned by Markel. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 32,772 shares. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 595,084 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 102,987 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Putnam Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 4.32 million shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,021 shares. Masters Mgmt Lc stated it has 300,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.61% or 440,523 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Company reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 3,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brandywine holds 12.67% or 297,974 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty (SCHF) by 51,745 shares to 266,393 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 108,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

