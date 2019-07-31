Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Cummins (CMI) Holder Conning Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 8,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,388 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 290,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.33. About 1.21M shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 5.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.59 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.